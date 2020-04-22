Paul Merson outlines where Man United must improve next season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United will improve next season if the Red Devils can find greater consistency.

Manchester United have already shown signs of improvement in the Premier League this season in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace helped to improve the Manchester United defence in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United have only conceded 30 times in 29 games in the Premier League this season to underline their progress at the back part in thanks to captain Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window as the Portugal international helped the rebuilding process.

The 25-year-old has had an instant impact at Manchester United by scoring three goals and making four assists in eight games in all competitions this term.

Manchester United are unbeaten since Fernandes’ moved to Old Trafford, finally finding some consistency after mixed results up until January.

Sky Sports pundit Merson believes that Manchester United need to improve their consistency in the Premier League next term.

“I think they’ll be better, no doubt about that,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“What they have to be is consistent. Against the bigger boys, teams that come and have a go, they’re a better team, playing counter-attacking football, but you have to mix it up.

“When you become a better football team, teams kick off and put 11 players behind the ball and do that counter-attack to you.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

