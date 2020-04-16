Bruno Fernandes sends Man United message to Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that the Manchester United squad have complete confidence in Paul Pogba.

The Portugal international is still waiting to share the pitch with the Manchester United midfielder since his big-money move to Old Trafford back in January.

Fernandes moved to Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to end months of speculation linking the Portugal international with a switch to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running at the 20-time English champions with an impressive return of three goals and three assists in eight games in all competitions.

His impact has prompted some Manchester United supporters to suggest that Fernandes could replace their club-record signing in the middle of the park in the long term.

Pogba has been sidelined with an ankle problem for most of the Premier League campaign amid relentless speculation suggesting the France star could move to Juventus or Real Madrid.

However, Fernandes reiterated that the Manchester United squad have faith in Pogba, likening the World Cup winner’s influence to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked in an interview with Man United’s website about how excited he is to play with Pogba, Fernandes replied: “A lot. A lot. I think we have a lot of good players in the midfield.

“Obviously Paul is injured from a long time [ago], and all we know is he has a lot of qualities.

“We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have a mistake. You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that.

“Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation. When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him.

“It’s normal when you are in that situation you don’t play like a superstar, because everyone expects from Paul like they expect from [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Juventus or [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona.

“Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

The Red Devils also signed Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

