Romelu Lukaku raves about Man United’s best young player

Romelu Lukaku has named Mason Greenwood as Manchester United’s best young player.

The Belgium international joined Serie A giants Inter Milan at the start of the 2019-20 season following a mixed two years at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Lukaku struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford following his £75m move to Manchester United from Everton despite being a prolific goal-scorer during his stint at Goodison Park.

The Belgian striker’s departure left Solskjaer short on options in attacking positions as Manchester United failed to sign a replacement for the former Chelsea FC man.

The Red Devils boss has been forced to rely upon Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial throughout the current campaign, with Greenwood providing back up for the English and French strikers.

The 18-year-old has excelled when called upon reflected by his impressive return of 12 goals in 36 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Asked during a Twitter Q&A to name Manchester United’s best young player, Lukaku opted for Greenwood.

Highlighting the English teenager’s mentality, Lukaku wrote on Twitter: “Greenwood that boy coldddddd.”

Greenwood has been at Manchester United since 2007 before progressing through the youth ranks to break into the first-team under Solskjaer.

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

