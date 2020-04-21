Tammy Abraham raves about 22-year-old Man United star

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Tammy Abraham has admitted that he would love to play with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The Chelsea FC striker has enjoyed a brilliant Premier League campaign after being entrusted by Blues boss Frank Lampard to lead the frontline at the west London club.

Abraham has embraced the responsibility to score 13 goals in 25 games in his breakthrough season at Chelsea FC following loan stints at Swansea City in previous campaigns.

The Blues centre-forward has scored one goal less than Rashford, who has enjoyed his most prolific Premier League campaign since bursting onto the scene at Manchester United in 2015.

Abraham got his first taste of international football earlier this season when Gareth Southgate called up the Chelsea FC striker to his England squad.

The Chelsea FC forward got to train and play with Rashford for the first time, getting on the score-sheet in a 7-0 victory over Montenegro in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Asked to name the player that has impressed him most in the England set up, Abraham responded:

“Who impressed me when I’ve been with England? Marcus Rashford,” Abraham told COPA90, as quoted by Metro.

“The way he strikes a ball. His skills. His good feet. The way he beats players.

“He’s just a joy to watch. I’d love to [play up front with him].”

Abraham has scored 15 times in 34 games in all competitions for the west London side in the current campaign to establish himself as Chelsea FC’s first-choice striker.

Chelsea FC were in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

