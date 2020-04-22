Alan Shearer makes claim about Paul Pogba at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Alan Shearer has claimed that it is “no coincidence” that Manchester United showed major signs of improvement while Paul Pogba was out injured.

The World Cup winner has barely featured for Manchester United this season due to niggling injury problems, and he has not played since undergoing ankle surgery back in January.

Pogba has only started five games in the Premier League all season but Manchester United have shown impressive signs of progress in his absence, especially following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months, and it remains to be seen whether Pogba will still be a Manchester United player at the start of next season.

Now, former England star Shearer has appeared to suggest that Manchester United’s decision about Pogba’s future could be made easier by the fact that the Red Devils have been performing well during his spell on the sidelines.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer said: “What happens with Paul Pogba is going to be very interesting.

“Is he going to knuckle down or, with one year left on his contract, are the club going to try to move him on?

“Solskjaer only wants players who want to be there and, to be fair, he has stood up to Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola before.

“With Pogba out injured, it was no coincidence United showed some real improvement before football was shut down. The French midfielder has barely played since the start of the season and that may well influence Solskjaer’s decision.

“My guess is that Solskjaer and the club have already made up their minds — you don’t let a player have a year left on their contract without knowing what you want to do.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

