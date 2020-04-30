Reporter delivers update on Alexis Sanchez’s Man United situation

Alexis Sanchez (Photo: Screengrab)

Alexis Sanchez will definitely return to Manchester United when his loan spell at Inter Milan expires this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Chile international has spent the season on loan to the Serie A side after having been deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer.

Sanchez, 31, has endured a stop-start and injury-hit season with the Italian side, and the former Arsenal star has only managed to score one goal and make one assist in a total of nine Serie A appearances so far this season.

The attacker is currently scheduled to return to Manchester United when his loan spell in Italy comes to an end, and reporter Di Marzio has now confirmed that the Serie A outfit have no intention of trying to sign Sanchez on an permanent deal at the end of the season.

Asked about Sanchez’s future in a Q&A with Sky Sports, Di Marzio replied: “The only certain thing is that Inter Milan does not want Alexis Sanchez to stay again, so they will not buy him permanently.

“At the end of the loan, Sanchez will go back to Manchester United and I don’t know whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to have him in the team or will allow him to speak to other clubs.

“Roma wanted to sign Sanchez last summer, so they may go back in for him.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

