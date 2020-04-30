Reporter delivers update on Alexis Sanchez’s Man United situation

Alexis Sanchez is set to return to Man United when his loan spell at Inter Milan expires, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 April 2020, 04:45 UK
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez (Photo: Screengrab)

Alexis Sanchez will definitely return to Manchester United when his loan spell at Inter Milan expires this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Chile international has spent the season on loan to the Serie A side after having been deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer.

Sanchez, 31, has endured a stop-start and injury-hit season with the Italian side, and the former Arsenal star has only managed to score one goal and make one assist in a total of nine Serie A appearances so far this season.

The attacker is currently scheduled to return to Manchester United when his loan spell in Italy comes to an end, and reporter Di Marzio has now confirmed that the Serie A outfit have no intention of trying to sign Sanchez on an permanent deal at the end of the season.

Asked about Sanchez’s future in a Q&A with Sky Sports, Di Marzio replied: “The only certain thing is that Inter Milan does not want Alexis Sanchez to stay again, so they will not buy him permanently.

“At the end of the loan, Sanchez will go back to Manchester United and I don’t know whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to have him in the team or will allow him to speak to other clubs.

“Roma wanted to sign Sanchez last summer, so they may go back in for him.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Christian Pulisic
‘He has great potential’: Marcos Alonso talks up 21-year-old Chelsea FC star
Philippe Coutinho
Chelsea FC to snub Philippe Coutinho in favour of 20-year-old – report
Christian Pulisic
‘He has great potential’: Marcos Alonso talks up 21-year-old Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Incoming Chelsea FC signing reveals instant ‘connection’ with Frank Lampard
Andy Robertson
Billy Gilmour reveals Andy Robertson message after Chelsea FC beat Liverpool FC
Marcus Rashford
Man United told to make this key signing in the summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: The three players Man United should target this summer
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes compared to Man United midfield legend
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba tipped to make move to Real Madrid from Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network