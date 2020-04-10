‘Everything surprised me’: Bruno Fernandes on first impressions of Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he was surprised by “everything” when he first arrived at Manchester United back in January.

The Portugal international has made a promising start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils to help them reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this term.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that his star signing can help to fire Manchester United to Champions League qualification for next season.

Now, Fernandes has admitted that he has been blown away by his first few weeks at Manchester United following his switch at the turn of the year.

Asked if his view of the club changed since he moved to Old Trafford and if it has surprised him, Fernandes said: “I’m at one of the biggest clubs in the world, but you realise that when you arrive.

“Everything surprised me. You expect a lot when you come to a club like Manchester United, but when you arrive and you see everything you see the expectations are low. My expectations were low.

“Everything for you is new, is wonderful. Old Trafford, you know it’s Old Trafford, it’s one of the best stadiums in the world, with the atmosphere.

“Just when you put your first step in the pitch and you see the atmosphere, you start the game, you touch the ball, you score, you’re doing an assist, you listen to all the fans. That moment is different.

“No expectations can explain when you are on the pitch and you feel everything.”

Manchester United are all but through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after their 5-0 win over LASK before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

