Bruno Fernandes is the ‘most ambitious’ player at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 9 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s “most ambitious” player, according to Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

The 25-year-old has made an impressive impact at Old Trafford after signing for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window at the start of the year.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men since his arrival and his move to the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them in contention for a top-four finish, with the Red Devils currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Now, Fernandes’ Portugal team-mate Jota has talked up Fernandes’ mentality following his switch to Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

Speaking in an interview with Record, Jota said: “I don’t know if he is the best [player at United] but he’s the most ambitious. And that makes a difference.

“You can clearly see the difference between United with and without Bruno Fernandes. He takes on the responsibility and aspires for more than what they are doing.

“I think they owe him a lot already. And that is not only related to his quality, but also to his ambition and personality.”

Manchester United are all but through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after their 5-0 win over Lask before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

The Red Devils will be eager to finish in the top four this season after having come sixth and without a trophy last term.

