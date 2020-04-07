Man United star raves about ‘amazing’ Bruno Fernandes

Luke Shaw talks up the impact Bruno Fernandes has had at Man United since his move to Old Trafford

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Luke Shaw has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes following his superb form for Manchester United since his move to Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been getting used to life at Old Trafford in recent weeks after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been impressing with his recent form for the Red Devils since his move, scoring three goals and making four assists in the Premier League so far.

The Portugal international’s arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who are now just three points adrift of the top four.

Now, Manchester United full-back Shaw has admitted that he has been thrilled by the impact Fernandes has had at the club since his move to Old Trafford at the start of the year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “He’s been amazing for us.

“The maddest thing is he hasn’t actually been there that long but what he’s brought in and the quality he has – of course on the pitch – but inside the dressing room as well. He’s a leader for us too.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase a top-four finish this term.

It remains to be seen when the Red Devils will next be back in action, with the current Premier League season on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

