Bruno Fernandes thanks Man United star for helping him settle

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Diogo Dalot has helped him to settle and feel welcome at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for his performances after having signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running at Old Trafford and he has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Fernandes’ arrival at the club seems to have lifted spirits and his move to the Premier League has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Now, the midfielder has revealed that settling into life at Old Trafford has been made easier thanks to his compatriot Dalot.

Asked which players have helped him to feel the most welcome at Manchester United, Fernandes said: “Diogo, of course, was one of the most important players in this period, because he helped me a lot.

“So he can speak Portuguese and also talking and everything, but also because he calls me for his home to stay there, to not stay in the hotel alone, so he and his mum and his family helped me a lot, because you can stay in one home with people, with Portuguese people for me it’s easier. His mum made dinner for me.

“The most difficult things are easy in the beginning because Diogo and his mum helped me a lot, so I think Diogo was one of the most important players in the beginning, but all the people helped a lot.”

Fernandes continued: “Sometimes out of the pitch it’s normal if you talk more with one player than another one.

“It’s normal, because it’s your way to stay in life. Maybe I have a way to stay in life and someone have a different way. I talk with him in the same way.

“There’s no problems between us, but it’s normal I talk more with Diogo, because Diogo is Portuguese, the language is easier and I know Diogo from a long time, so this is a normal situation, but in the pitch is where you see if your team-mates are confident in you or not.”

The 21-year-old Dalot has played a limited part in Manchester United’s season so far, with the 21-year-old having only started one Premier League game and making just 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualifciation.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip