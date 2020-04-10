Bruno Fernandes explains exactly why he signed for Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the confidence he felt from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was one of the main reasons why he chose to sign for Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been earning huge amounts of praise for his impressive start at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes, 25, has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions to help Manchester United reignite their bid to finish in the top four this season.

The attacking midfielder’s arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for Solskjaer’s men, and Red Devils fans will be hoping that Fernandes will be able to inspire his side to Champions League qualification.

Now, the midfielder has opened up about exactly why he opted to sign for the Red Devils, citing Solskjaer as one of the main factors in helping him to move to the club.

Asked in a Q&A what helped to convince him to say ‘yes’ to Manchester United, Fernandes replied: “There were a lot of final things. Since the beginning I wanted to join Manchester United.

“For me, the most important was obviously the confidence of the coach. I need to know I am backed from the coach, because sometimes when you change club, not every time the coach wants you.

“Not like I need to come because the coach wants me to play, no, not like this, but I want to feel the confidence from the coach. You come, you are a choice for me and you come. I need you, I want you, it’s not like you come and I ask but I will play? No, this for me is not the point.

“For me, the point is the confidence he has in me. If he has confidence in me, then the rest is working. I need to work to conquer my place, to play, to keep going with games and games and games. For me this is the most important.

“So I feel the confidence from the club and I feel also the confidence from the coach, Ole.

“Also if maybe the choice was not from the coach, I come. I come and I will show to the coach I can play, I can be a choice for him, because sometimes you need to press yourself, to be better and give more, so maybe if I come and I am not the choice for the coach, I will know I need to give not 100 per cent, 200 per cent, because the coach needs to see, he needs to see me, he needs to understand that I need to play, I want to play more than the others.

“In your mind, you want to play more than the others, but the others are thinking the same way with you.

“I want to play more than Bruno and I will say I want to play more than you. This is the confidence we need to have to keep improving, to keep training more and the healthy battles you need in the team. You are competing with someone, this one, this one and this one.

“You need to give more than him and he will be thinking the same way with me and then, if you’re thinking the same way, you can be much better. Me and him. It doesn’t matter who plays, you will train better, I will train better and so the team will be better.”

Manchester United are currently three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a Champions League qualification spot via a top-four finish this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip