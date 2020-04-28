Bruno Fernandes compared to Man United midfield legend

Bryan Robson has his say on Bruno Fernandes' promising start to life as a Man United player

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 29 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bryan Robson has compared Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United midfield legend Paul Scholes following his promising start to life at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the positive start he has made at Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, and Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Manchester United had enjoyed a spell of good form before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the Red Devils having won three of their last four games in the Premier League to keep them in contention for a top-four finish.

Now, Manchester United legend Robson has drawn comparisons between Fernandes and Scholes, admitting that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Portugal international so far in a Red Devils shirt.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Robson said: “The form before the lockdown was certainly encouraging.

“The indications were that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had got it right. Bruno Fernandes has proved a terrific signing.

“He looks a United player. Great attitude, always on the half turn looking to go forward. He’s the closest we’ve had to Paul Scholes for years in terms of technique, how he finds pockets of space and his willingness to get a shot off.

“He gives the side greater balance and threat. When you combine that with Scott McTominay improving plus the prospect of Marcus Rashford returning to fitness. It looks good.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
James Milner
James Milner: What I really think of Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United should sign 25-year-old
Paul Pogba
Man United ready to sell Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard – report
David De Gea
David De Gea opens up about his Man United future
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC face competition from FC Barcelona for 24-year-old goalkeeper – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Ince sends warning to Man United about signing Jack Grealish
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
David De Gea
David De Gea opens up about his Man United future
Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard compares Liverpool FC midfielder to Paul Scholes
Arsene Wenger
Wojciech Szczesny makes honest admission to Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network