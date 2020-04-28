Bruno Fernandes compared to Man United midfield legend

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bryan Robson has compared Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United midfield legend Paul Scholes following his promising start to life at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the positive start he has made at Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, and Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Manchester United had enjoyed a spell of good form before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the Red Devils having won three of their last four games in the Premier League to keep them in contention for a top-four finish.

Now, Manchester United legend Robson has drawn comparisons between Fernandes and Scholes, admitting that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Portugal international so far in a Red Devils shirt.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Robson said: “The form before the lockdown was certainly encouraging.

“The indications were that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had got it right. Bruno Fernandes has proved a terrific signing.

“He looks a United player. Great attitude, always on the half turn looking to go forward. He’s the closest we’ve had to Paul Scholes for years in terms of technique, how he finds pockets of space and his willingness to get a shot off.

“He gives the side greater balance and threat. When you combine that with Scott McTominay improving plus the prospect of Marcus Rashford returning to fitness. It looks good.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

