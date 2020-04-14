Odion Ighalo tipped to move to Chelsea FC or Real Madrid

Abdul Sule is tipping Odion Ighalo to attract interest from the likes of Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 14 April 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Odion Ighalo is set to attract interest from the likes of Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona this summer, according to former Nigeria striker Abdul Sule.

Ighalo has been getting used to life at Manchester United in recent weeks after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanhai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

The 30-year-old forward has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and making one assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far.

Ighalo was initially signed in the January transfer window after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a number of months with a serious back injury.

As things stand, the Nigerian forward is set to return to his parent club in China when his current loan spell at Old Trafford comes to an end.

There has been talk of Manchester United making the striker’s move permanent, but former Nigeria international Sule feels that he is under-valued at Old Trafford, and he is tipping him to attract interest from some of Europe’s other top clubs.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Sule said: “I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United.

“I don’t think Man United are keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to hand him a regular place. He also may not be wanted again when Marcus Rashford is fit.

“I will not advise him to return to China now despite the attractive offer but would urge him to stay in Europe.

“I won’t be surprised if Chelsea, Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba delivers promising update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Jadon Sancho makes decision about Chelsea FC move – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward wants Man United to sign 24-year-old – report
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea FC set N’Golo Kante asking price – report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC end interest in 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Paul Pogba
Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network