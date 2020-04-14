Odion Ighalo tipped to move to Chelsea FC or Real Madrid

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Odion Ighalo is set to attract interest from the likes of Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona this summer, according to former Nigeria striker Abdul Sule.

Ighalo has been getting used to life at Manchester United in recent weeks after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanhai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

The 30-year-old forward has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and making one assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far.

Ighalo was initially signed in the January transfer window after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a number of months with a serious back injury.

As things stand, the Nigerian forward is set to return to his parent club in China when his current loan spell at Old Trafford comes to an end.

There has been talk of Manchester United making the striker’s move permanent, but former Nigeria international Sule feels that he is under-valued at Old Trafford, and he is tipping him to attract interest from some of Europe’s other top clubs.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Sule said: “I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United.

“I don’t think Man United are keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to hand him a regular place. He also may not be wanted again when Marcus Rashford is fit.

“I will not advise him to return to China now despite the attractive offer but would urge him to stay in Europe.

“I won’t be surprised if Chelsea, Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

