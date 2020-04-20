Daniel James makes honest admission about key Man United duo

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Daniel James has admitted that the absences of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been felt heavily at Manchester United this season.

Rashford has been sidelined since the start of the year with a back injury, while Pogba has missed most of the current campaign after having undergone ankle surgery in early January.

The pair have been working on their fitness levels and recoveries behind closed doors in recent weeks as they bid to make themselves available again when the Premier League season does finally resume after the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba has only made five Premier League starts for the Red Devils all season, while Rashford had been a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this term before his injury setback.

Now, Manchester United midfielder James has admitted that the absences of both Rashford and Pogba have been felt strongly by the Red Devils this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, James said: “He [Rashford] is coming back soon I think. He’s not far off.

“I think he’s been a big miss for us – the goals he’s scored this season. This break now, I think when we come back, I think he’ll be ready and fit and firing to go, which is good for us.

“The same with Paul [Pogba] as well. There’s a lot of boys who are injured now who’ll be back for the time when we come back.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to finish this season.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek Champions League qualification this season.

The Red Devils are all but through to the Europa League quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

