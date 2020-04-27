David De Gea opens up about his Man United future

David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

David De Gea has dropped his biggest hint yet that he plans to stay at Manchester United for the long-term.

The Spanish shot-stopper has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers since his move to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

De Gea has won the Premier League title with the Red Devils and has also won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with the English club.

The 29-year-old’s future has been a source of speculation in recent years and the Spain international has been linked with a move back to La Liga.

However, the goalkeeper has now appeared to indicate that he plans on staying at Old Trafford for the long term as he bids to help Manchester United challenge for major honours under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, De Gea, who is under contract until 2023, said: “Yeah, I’m getting older. Just to be a part of this club is amazing.

“So imagine, to be nearly 10 years, it’s like a dream. It’s great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here more years, many years.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as they seek Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils have also all but booked their place in the Europa League quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over LASK in the last 16 before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip