Ed Woodward gives update on Man United summer transfer plans

Ed Woodward has warned Manchester United fans that it will not be “business as usual” for the Red Devils in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The Premier League season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as things stand there is no official date set for when top-flight football will resume again.

There remains the option of concluding the season in the summer months before the 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to begin in August, but the longer the lockdown continues, the more difficult it will be to squeeze in the remaining fixtures.

With no football currently on the horizon, attentions have inevitably started to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players clubs such as Manchester United may look to sign ahead of next season.

However, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward has warned that it is not going to be a normal summer for the Red Devils in the transfer market.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Woodward said: “Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer.

“As ever our priority is the success of team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

