Cesc Fabregas replies when asked why he didn't play for Man United

Cesc Fabregas explains why he didn't end up playing for Man United during his career

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 22 April 2020, 05:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that it “wasn’t meant to be” when asked directly why he didn’t play for Manchester United at some point during his career.

The Spanish midfielder is currently playing for French side AS Monaco after leaving Chelsea FC in January 2019 to move to the Ligue 1 club.

Fabregas spent eight years with Arsenal before re-joining his boyhood club FC Barcelona back in August 2011 after having earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders.

The midfielder then returned to the Premier League with Chelsea FC in 2014, where he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with the west London side.

Fabregas was occasionally touted as a target for Manchester United during his career, but a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise.

Now, the former Arsenal captain has offered his take on why he thinks he didn’t end up playing for the Red Devils.

Asked by one fan during a Q&A session on Twitter why he didn’t play for Manchester United, Fabregas simply replied: “It wasn’t meant to be.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

