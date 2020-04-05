‘A special player’: Man United legend raves about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bryan Robson has admitted that Bruno Fernandes looks like a “special player” and says that the new Manchester United signing reminds him of Paul Scholes.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window in a big-money deal.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up for the Red Devils since his move, and he has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, as Manchester United chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

Now, Manchester United legend Robson has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Portugese playmaker since his arrival at the club.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Goal, Robson said: “Since he came in he has looked a special player. He has a fantastic attitude.

“I have met him a few times, I have seen him at the training ground, he mixes really well with the lads, you can see why he was captain of Sporting [Lisbon] and what a talent he is.

“He is not like a Roy Keane, Paul Ince or a Nicky Butt-type of player, for me, he is more like a Paul Scholes; he is brilliant at getting into little pockets in between the defence and the midfield, he gets into these areas and gets himself space.

“But he has also got terrific vision where he sees a pass but he can also perform a pass like Paul Scholes could, and he can score a goal.

“Hopefully he proves me right and he goes on to be another Paul Scholes for Manchester United.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Red Devils are also all but through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after their 5-0 rout of Lask in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

