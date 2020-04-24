‘I’m very grateful to him’: Fred sends heartfelt message to Man United coach

Michael Carrick (Photo: The Sport Review)

Fred has credited Michael Carrick with helping him to revive his career at Manchester United in recent months.

The Brazilian midfielder had initially struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year deal in the summer of 2018.

Fred had struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team with the Red Devils during his first few months at Old Trafford, however he was starting to find his form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season before the campaign was put on hold.

The 27-year-old midfielder has started 22 games in the Premier League this season and has made 25 appearances in total in the top flight for the Red Devils.

He has also netted two goals and made four assists in the Europa League for Manchester United this term.

Now, the Brazilian has explained how Carrick has helped him to adapt to life and find his best form at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fred said: “He has helped me a lot in this process of adaptation and transition.

“He’s a guy who was an idol at the club and was a great player in the same position that I play.

“On a daily basis, he helps me a lot, always talking to me. After training we always do a little work to complement it, sometimes finishing, sometimes passing.

“He’s a guy who understands the game, who lived it, and it’s impossible for there to be anyone better than him to help me.

“He knows about the difficulties, the shortcuts, and he tries to show me everything there is in training and in games. He’s a guy who has been of huge importance for me at United and I’m very grateful to him.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and three points adrift of the top four as they chase Champions League qualification.

