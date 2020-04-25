Fred reveals who he thinks is Man United’s most promising young player

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Fred has claimed that midfielder James Garner is the young Manchester United to have impressed him most in recent months.

Fred has been a more regular fixture in the first team for Manchester United this season and he has started 22 of the Red Devils’ games in the Premier League this term to help them challenge for a top-four finish.

The Brazilian midfielder had initially struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford but he has been a much more regular fixture in the first team lately and has earned praise for his displays.

Fred, 27, has now been at Manchester United for almost two years, after having signed for the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018.

That time period has allowed him to get to know some of Manchester United’s younger players – and Fred has now indicated which one of the Red Devils youth squad he thinks has the most potential.

Asked which of United’s young trio Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Garner had impressed him most, Fred replied: “They are all great players.

“The club has an important role in using many academy players, it has this history of using the kids that come up from the academy, who turn professional and make history at the club.

“This process is important. They are great players, with a lot of potential for the future.

“All are very good, they are not in this profession for nothing, but the player who impresses me most is Jimmy Garner.

“Not just because he is in the same position as me, but because he is a player who has an impressive vision of the game, and he has a huge future for United.

“In addition to his impressive game vision, he always plays with his head up, has an impressive shot and is an incredible passer. He is a player that I admire a lot.”

Garner, 19, has only made one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season.

