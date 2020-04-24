‘A real goal threat’: Graeme Souness raves about Man United signing

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Graeme Souness has talked up Bruno Fernandes’ ability in front of goal and he is backing the Portugal international to be a big hit at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made a solid start to his Red Devils career, scoring three goals and making four assists in all competitions since his switch to the Premier League.

Fernandes has showed no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of English football, and his arrival has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Souness has explained why he is expecting big things from Fernandes at Old Trafford in the seasons to come.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Souness said: “I think he’s a real goal threat, a year ago he got 33 goals for Sporting in all competitions, which is phenomenal for a midfield player.

“And he always wants the ball. Playing for Man United, playing for any of the truly monster clubs out there, sometimes people can go into their shell a bit. He’s not shown any signs of that.

“He’ll be aware that coming from Sporting, they’re one of the big teams in Portugal and whenever they play a team it’s the opposition’s cup final, so he’ll be aware of that challenge that comes in every game, not just now and again.

“It’s early for us to say that he’s going to be the major influence that they were looking for at United, I think he will need help in that area.

“But he’s certainly made a great start to his career. He came for a big price tag and he’s dealt with that as well.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

