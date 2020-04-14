Odion Ighalo ‘really inspired’ by Man United team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Odion Ighalo has revealed that he feels “really inspired” by Manchester United since his move to the club in January.

The Nigerian forward has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has made a solid start to his Manchester United career, scoring four goals and making one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to continue his good start to life at Manchester United when the Premier League resumes following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Nigerian striker has admitted that he has been very inspired by life at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils at the turn of the year.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Ighalo said: “Seeing the club from the outside you don’t know how big it is.

“But when you are inside you know how big the club is. I am inspired by the way the club is structured, I am inspired by the direction of the club, I am inspired by the development of the young players and how they are coming through from the grassroots to the first team.

“I am inspired by a lot of things at United, I am really inspired and I am looking forward to spending more time with the team.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Ighalo arrived at Manchester United along with fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes in the transfer window at the start of the year.

