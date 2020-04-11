Odion Ighalo sends message to Juan Mata at Man United

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Odion Ighalo has thanked Juan Mata for the way he and David De Gea have helped him to settle in at Manchester United in recent weeks.

Ighalo has been getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

The Nigerian striker, 30, has made a solid start to his Manchester United career, scoring four goals and making one assist in his first eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

With the Premier League season currently on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ighalo, whose loan deal is set to expire in the summer months.

However, the striker has now moved to insist that he is feeling welcome and at home at Old Trafford thanks to the likes of Mata and De Gea.

Speaking during an Instagram Live Q&A last week, Ighalo said: “I have a lot of guys there who have helped me. The guys in the dressing room are very good guys.

“The first time I stepped my feet in that dressing room – wow. There are two or three players that took me and made me feel welcome and comfortable.

“After two or three days we started living like brothers, like I’ve been there for five years, laughing together and cracking jokes together.

“Especially Juan Mata, De Gea and the other goalkeeper Sergio Romero, because they speak Spanish and I speak Spanish.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand, but it remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

