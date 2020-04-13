Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Odion Ighalo believes that having both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s midfield will help the Red Devils to look like “a different team”.

Fernandes has made a very positive start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and his arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Pogba is yet to link up with the new Manchester United signing as the France international continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

However, fellow January recruit Ighalo is convinced that Manchester United will have a huge boost when the likes of Pogba and Marcus Rashford both make themselves available again following their injury lay-offs.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Ighalo said: “He [Pogba] is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in the midfield, then you will see a different team – [Marcus] Rashford coming back also.

“Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out.

“He’s a great player and it’s going to be a privilege to play with him.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Red Devils are all but through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 5-0 win over LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip