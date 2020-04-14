‘His work-rate is amazing’: Odion Ighalo raves about Man United star

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Photo: MUTV / Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performances since his arrival at Manchester United.

Ighalo has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

The Nigerian forward has already scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and he looks ready to play a significant part in Manchester United’s bid to finish in the top four.

Ighalo has been getting to know his new team-mates at Old Trafford in recent weeks and the 30-year-old admits that summer signing Wan-Bissaka has particularly impressed him.

Speaking in an interview on Twitter, Ighalo said: “The guy is one of the best right-backs. His waist is like rubber, the way he bends and steals the ball.

“I think this guy is going to get injured and then next second he’s going again.

“He’s very difficult to get past. He’s a very, very good player. His work-rate is amazing.”

Wan-Bissaka has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season since signing for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace last summer.

The 22-year-old full-back has made two assists in 26 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

