Man United have plan to accommodate Jack Grealish in their line-up – report

Man United will deploy Jack Grealish on the right wing if they sign him this summer, claim reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 25 April 2020, 04:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United will deploy Jack Grealish as a right winger if they sign him from Aston Villa this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are already thinking about ways that they can accommodate the 24-year-old midfielder into their starting line-up.

According to the same story, if Manchester United do sign Grealish this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ask him to play on the right side of their front three – a position he has not featured in much lately.

With Bruno Fernandes excelling in the number 10 position since his arrival at the club and Marcus Rashford performing well on the left wing, the options are limited when it comes to where Grealish could fit into the line-up at Old Trafford.

The right wing looks the most likely position for Grealish to be able to fit into Manchester United’s current set-up – but the same report claims that the midfielder has only played as a right winger 12 times during his whole career so far.

Grealish has been in good form for Aston Villa so far this season, scoring seven goals and making six assists in 26 Premier League games.

