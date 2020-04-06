Phil Jones sends clear message to Man United fans amid lockdown

Phil Jones has a message for Man United fans amid the ongoing coronavirus hiatus in the United Kingdom

By The Sport Review staff Monday 6 April 2020, 04:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Phil Jones has told Manchester United fans to remain patient as the coronavirus lockdown continues in the UK.

The Premier League season has been put on hold indefinitely after the UK government instructed the general public to stay at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as they look to try and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Jones and the rest of the Red Devils squad have been forced to work on their fitness levels at home as they bid to keep themselves in good shape during the ongoing hiatus.

Now, the Manchester United defender has offered some advice to the club’s fans as the lockdown continues across the country.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Jones said in a message to fans: “Just be patient and keep supporting us through these tough times.

“We’re as frustrated as you are, but sometimes football has to take a back seat. Not often, but this is one of those times – lives and health are so much more important than football.

“I’m sure people understand and we’re just supporting those on the front line, like the NHS. We’ll pull together and get through it, and I’m sure the good times will just be around the corner again.”

Manchester United are three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish, but it remains to be seen when the Premier League will return given the current situation.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the table and without a trophy last term.

