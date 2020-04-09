Juan Mata drops hint about his Man United future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Juan Mata has revealed that he would be open to the prospect of finishing his playing career at Manchester United.

The Spanish playmaker has been in and out of the starting line-up at Old Trafford this season, with the attacking midfielder having only started eight games in the Premier League this term.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has scored three goals and made five assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and he had been something of a more regular fixture in the first team just before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Mata’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and Manchester United also have the option to extend that deal by a further year to 2022.

And the former Chelsea FC star has insisted that he would be open to the prospect of completing his playing career at Old Trafford.

Asked during a Q&A whether he can see himself finishing his career at Old Trafford, Mata replied: “At the moment, I see myself here and playing for as long as I can at the club.

“As you know, after that, there are players who go to different countries and try a different league or culture in life.

“I don’t know if I’m going to do that because it depends on the circumstances. If you speak to Michael Carrick maybe he had a different plan but then, from one day to another, he became an assistant manager.

“So you never know and I prefer to focus on the present or the short-term goals.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

