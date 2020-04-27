Roy Keane: The one or two signings Man United must make

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United need to bring in “one or two” new defenders in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were active in the January transfer window as they completed a deal to bring in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of attacking players in recent weeks, including Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho.

However, former Red Devils midfielder Keane feels that Manchester United would be wiser to focus on bolstering their defensive options to bring some much-needed stability to their back-line.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Keane said: “People always talk about the big clubs needing attacking players but I still think United need one or two defenders.

“I’m not convinced with the centre-half [pairing], they need another centre-half, and I’m certainly not convinced by Luke Shaw.

“Brandon Williams has done well as a young kid, even though he’s right-footed playing on that side.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Red Devils ended up sixth and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip