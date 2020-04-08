Luke Shaw: Man United ‘really confident’ before season was put on hold

Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw has admitted that he and his Manchester United team-mates were disappointed by the timing of the season being put on hold due to coronavirus – because the Red Devils were in such good form.

The Red Devils appeared to have just been starting to find some good form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford in the first few weeks of 2020 before the season was halted indefinitely following the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window had coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, who are now just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

Indeed, Manchester United have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to move back into contention for a top-four finish this season.

The timing of the hiatus was frustrating for Shaw and his Manchester United team-mates – but he is certain that it was absolutely the right thing to do.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said of his side’s good form before the season was stopped: “That’s why we were all disappointed to be fair, but obviously we had to stop.

“We were really confident, results were going our way, but the most important thing is people’s lives and people’s health. We understand the situation.”

Manchester United are also all but through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 5-0 win over Lask before the season was put on hold.

