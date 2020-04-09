Rio Ferdinand: Man United star reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Luke Shaw has been given a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United recently.

The England international has been in and out of the first team at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

Shaw suffered a horror leg break in September 2015 and he has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up and produce consistent form for the Red Devils.

However, the 24-year-old appeared to be starting to turn a corner under Solskjaer this season and he was catching the eye with some impressive performances before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Shaw has impressed as a left-sided centre-half in recent weeks and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that the Premier League’s hiatus has come just at the wrong time.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “It [the hiatus] has definitely has [come at the wrong time]. Many players across the league will be sitting there and thinking why now?

“He will be thinking I’ve been injured loads for the last few years, I’ve had no form. But suddenly Luke Shaw hit a bit of form, he’s getting consistent games and getting good reviews for his performances.

“He’s been playing well not at left-back but on the left side of a three as a centre-half and been given a new lease of life.

“Come out with the ball he’s always been good at driving forward and he looks accomplished. He’s taken to it like it’s a new home for him.

“If that’s the way Ole will play he’s made it his own. He’s been one of the most consistent players of late in a run of 11 games unbeaten. He’s been one of the top performers.

“Brandon Williams has been a breath of fresh air in the wing-back area and that left side is starting to bear fruit.

“Ole is getting consistency from him but this is a bad time for him but if he keeps himself fit and trim he’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Shaw has made 18 Premier League appearances for Manchester United so far this season and he has scored one goal and made one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip