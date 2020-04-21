James Maddison drops hint about his future after Man United reports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

James Maddison has hinted that he has no plans to leave Leicester City despite reports linking him with a possible move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old Maddison has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils as Solskjaer looks to add to his midfield options.

Maddison has earned praise for his performances for the Foxes this season, scoring six goals and making three assists in 28 Premier League games for Brendan Rodgers’ men, and also netting three times in the cup competitions.

However, the midfielder has now suggested that he has no plans to quit Leicester City for the time being despite the reports linking him with a move away.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Maddison said: “Sometimes stuff like this [the coronavirus situation] can make you really reflect and be proud of myself that I’ve got to this level and obviously look forward now.

“It’s not ideal, but this will give us time to reflect on what’s happened, whereas normally you can only think about what’s forward because it’s the next game…where are the next points coming from?

“It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.

“I love the lads, I love the fans, [we’ve got] a great manager, so I’m very, very happy.”

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a host of players this summer as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

