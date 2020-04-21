Marcus Rashford makes admission about Jose Mourinho at Man United

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Marcus Rashford believes that his struggles at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho helped him to develop into a better player.

Rashford has been in fine form this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had been a key part of the Red Devils’ Champions League qualification bid before he suffered an injury back in January.

The 22-year-old had netted 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League before he succumbed to a back injury at the turn of the year, and he had also netted four times in the cup competitions.

However, Rashford’s story under former manager Mourinho was less inspiring, with the England striker having struggled to produce his best form under the Portuguese coach before he was sacked in December 2018.

Now, Rashford has claimed that his ups and downs under Mourinho helped to inspire him to work on his game.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Rashford said: “It was tough but I think when you look back on it in five or six years, they’re the moments that give you that mental toughness.

“As an all-round player I’ve improved a lot and a lot of it is down to those two years under Jose.

“We had ups and downs. When I look back at it, it was a tough period but definitely a period that made me a better player.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League and three points adrift of the top four, with the season currently suspended due to coronavirus.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip