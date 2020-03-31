Man United deliver promising update on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme after the Manchester United striker made encouraging progress in his recovery from his back injury.

The England forward has been sidelined for the last few weeks after sustaining the problem in mid-January but he is now closing in on a comeback for the Red Devils.

Rashford’s absence prompted Manchester United to dip into the January transfer market and bring in both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered his options up front.

The 22-year-old and all of his Manchester United team-mates have been forced to train at home in recent weeks during the current coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Now, Manchester United have confirmed that the lockdown period has not hampered Rashford’s road to recovery, and he has now been cleared to step up his training to a new level as he bids to get back match fit as soon as possible.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm that Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans.

“His progress will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical team throughout the current lockdown period.”

The update comes after Rashford himself spoke positively about his rehabilitation process in recent days.

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this term.

They are scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

