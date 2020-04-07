Troy Deeney: What I really think of Man United star Anthony Martial

Troy Deeney has his say on Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial following his recent upturn in form

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 7 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Troy Deeney has defender Anthony Martial and insisted that the Manchester United forward does not get the credit he deserves.

Martial’s form for Manchester United has been a talking point in recent seasons, with the Frenchman having failed to produce consistent performances for the Red Devils over the last few years.

Nevertheless, Martial has been a more constant presence in the Manchester United first team in recent weeks, and he has scored 11 goals and made three assists in the Premier League this season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Indeed, the 24-year-old France international was just beginning to find some form before the football season was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Martial had scored four goals in his last six games before the season was halted due to the virus outbreak.

Now, Watford captain Deeney has spoken on his admiration for Martial and he claims that the forward does not get the credit he deserves.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Deeney said: “How can you not like Martial? He’s so sick.

“He scored against us, everybody said he was unbelievable. He could play the same game against Burnley and not score and he’s ‘lazy’. That’s how fickle fans are.

“He could play really bad, have real bad touches, score two, you win 2-0, [and people say] Martial’s unbelievable today. They’re not looking at the footballing context. If you’re looking at it from a purely football context – why’s he going to chase a right-back down?

“He’s not going to do that. I’m not going to lie, it’s how I made a living!”

Manchester United are in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

