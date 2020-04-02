Nemanja Matic admits 23-year-old will be ‘very important’ for Man United

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Nemanja Matic believes that Scott McTominay has all the necessary ingredients to develop into a key player for Manchester United in the coming years.

McTominay has been gradually impressing with his composed performances in midfield for the Red Devils in recent months, and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team moving forwards.

The midfielder’s form this season has been partly hindered by injury issues, but he has still notched up four goals and one assist in 20 Premier League appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Matic has been working with McTominay for a number of seasons now, and the former Chelsea FC midfielder is predicting big things for the Scot in the coming years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Matic said of McTominay: “We are always talking, especially when he started to play in the first team, but now he’s a proper senior player he plays like he’s had 10 years in the first team. With him, we don’t have any problems.”

“I think he will be a very important player for Manchester United in the next 10 years or more.

“He is the kind of player and person that you always want to have in the changing room.”

Matic continued: “[He’s] very professional, with a lot of quality in the legs. His mentality is what Manchester United needs to have, so I think that with any coach, in any club he will fit very well.

“I’m happy for him and United that they have a player like that in the team. He just needs to continue how he’s been working until now and I’m sure he will be one of the Manchester United legends one day.”

McTominay has scored five goals and made one assist in a total of 27 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this term.

They are scheduled to return to top-flight action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May, but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruption to the schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip