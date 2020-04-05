Odion Ighalo sends clear message to Man United fans about his future

Odion Ighalo hints that he would like to extend his loan deal at Man United beyond this summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 6 April 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has insisted that he would love to stay at Manchester United beyond the expiration of his loan deal.

The Nigerian striker has been getting used to life at Old Trafford in recent weeks after having signed for the Red Devils from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in a six-month loan deal back in January.

Ighalo has made a positive start to his career at Manchester United, with the striker having scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men so far.

The Premier League season has now been put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen when the Red Devils will be returning to action.

Ighalo’s future remains a talking point, because his current loan deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in the next couple of months, potentially before the Premier League season has been completed.

Now, the 30-year-old has emphatically declared his desire to stay on at Old Trafford if possible.

Speaking during a Twitter Q&A, Ighalo was asked by one fan whether he would like to remain at Manchester United beyond his loan deal, and according to Metro, he simply replied: “Of course”.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
‘A special player’: Man United legend raves about Bruno Fernandes
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told to make these two signings this summer
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben Loftus-Cheek set clear challenge by ex-Chelsea FC star
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker
Philippe Coutinho
Chelsea FC enter into negotiations to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder – report
Gabriel Martinelli
‘Mind-blowing’: Tierney names the Arsenal star who shocked him in training
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker
Gabriel Martinelli
‘Mind-blowing’: Tierney names the Arsenal star who shocked him in training
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
ScoopDragon Football News Network