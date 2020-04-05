Odion Ighalo sends clear message to Man United fans about his future

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has insisted that he would love to stay at Manchester United beyond the expiration of his loan deal.

The Nigerian striker has been getting used to life at Old Trafford in recent weeks after having signed for the Red Devils from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in a six-month loan deal back in January.

Ighalo has made a positive start to his career at Manchester United, with the striker having scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men so far.

The Premier League season has now been put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen when the Red Devils will be returning to action.

Ighalo’s future remains a talking point, because his current loan deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in the next couple of months, potentially before the Premier League season has been completed.

Now, the 30-year-old has emphatically declared his desire to stay on at Old Trafford if possible.

Speaking during a Twitter Q&A, Ighalo was asked by one fan whether he would like to remain at Manchester United beyond his loan deal, and according to Metro, he simply replied: “Of course”.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip