Paul Merson makes prediction about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Paul Merson believes that Bruno Fernandes could be set to bring the best out of Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men following his arrival and he has certainly caught the eye with a number of top displays.

Pogba has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery in early January and he is yet to line up alongside new signing Fernandes for the Red Devils.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has stated his belief that the Portuguese playmaker could be set to help extract some top form from Pogba in the coming months.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Bruno Fernandes could well be the spark that makes Paul Pogba to light up Manchester United.

“Pogba has struggled to live up to his price tag and his reputation as a World Cup winner with France.

“All the pointers were that his days at Old Trafford were numbered. Enter Fernandes – and what a difference he might make.

“Pogba has hardly been surrounded by quality at United and sometimes it’s like he was expected to do everything on his own.

“He needs to buckle down with the work rate, but great players can bring the best out of each other and I honestly think Fernandes could make Pogba look the player he’s looked for France and Juventus.

“There’s no doubting Pogba’s ability. Now he could have someone on the same wavelength and then it’s a different ball game altogether.

“Juan Mata looked like he was near the end of his time at United now suddenly he’s had a new lease of life.

“I think a brand new Pogba could be just around the corner.”

Pogba’s season has been hampered by injury, with the French midfielder having only started five games in the Premier League throughout the campaign so far.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

