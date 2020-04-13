Paul Merson sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Merson says he is hoping that Paul Pogba will return “hungrier than ever” when he is back fit again to play for Manchester United.

The French World Cup winner has missed most of the current campaign due to injury and he underwent ankle surgery back in January to correct a long-standing issue.

Pogba had been on course to make a return to action towards the end of the current season but the campaign has now been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point in recent months, with Pogba having been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

However, former Arsenal star Merson is hoping that the events that have unfolded this season have taught Pogba to appreciate what he has as he looks to make a return for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “I hope [Pogba returns hungrier than ever].

“You cannot come out of all of this and not be hungry to play the greatest sport in the world.

“You are getting paid to play something you thoroughly enjoy, so if you come out of this without that hunger to play football you should not be playing football or being paid to play.

“Anybody would give anything to play football, and this will certainly give players the hunger and appreciation because football goes very quickly.

“When I was playing at Arsenal, George Graham would tell me when I was 20-year-old to make the most of my career and I would think I had ages left, but it goes quickly.

“Hopefully this will make players appreciate they are playing the best sport in the world and getting paid to do it. If Pogba does not come out of this hungry, pack the game up!”

Pogba has only started five Premier League games all season after having struggled with injury problems throughout the campaign.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four in the race for Champions League qualification.

