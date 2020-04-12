Paul Pogba delivers promising update for Man United fans

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba has revealed that he is well on the road to recovery from his ankle injury as he eyes a return to action for Manchester United.

The French midfielder has been out injured for most of the current campaign and he underwent ankle surgery back in January to correct a longstanding issue.

Pogba has been working on his fitness levels behind closed doors as he looks to make himself back available for selection again when the season returns following the coronavirus hiatus.

Now, the World Cup winner has revealed that he is closing in on a comeback for Manchester United as he looks to return to action as soon as possible.

Speaking to the official Manchester United podcast, Pogba said: “I’m already training and touching the ball.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

“You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way.

“It makes me more hungry to come back and do well and, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”

Pogba has been limited to just five starts in the Premier League this season and two appearances from the bench.

His future continues to be a source of relentless speculation, and he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United currently find themselves fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

