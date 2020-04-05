Man United sent clear warning about Paul Pogba future

Troy Deeney warns Man United against selling Paul Pogba this summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 6 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Troy Deeney has warned Manchester United that they should be wary of selling Paul Pogba this summer as they may struggle to attract an adequate replacement.

The World Cup winner’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant source of speculation in recent months due in part to his lack of playing time at the club.

Pogba has missed most of the current season due to injury and he has only started five games in the Premier League this term, before he underwent ankle surgery at the start of January.

The former Juventus midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him at the club.

Now, Watford star Deeney has waded into the debate about Pogba’s future by claiming that Manchester United may struggle to attract a replacement should they let the midfielder leave.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Deeney said: “You [Man United] let him go, you’re taking a hit on the £90m you spent, you let him go for £50m, what’s coming in that’s better that Man United are attracting?

“You lot weren’t looking at [Odion] Ighalo last year. so where’s your market, who’s your replacement?

“You’ve got to take a hit whether it’s £75m, it’s like [Romelu] Lukaku, you let Lukaku go and then you had to go and get Ighalo.

“Iggy has hit the ground running and always scores goals, but he isn’t Lukaku.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

The Premier League season is currently on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

