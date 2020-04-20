Paul Scholes: What I really think of Marcus Rashford at Man United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has revealed that he used to go and watch Manchester United’s reserve games just to see Marcus Rashford in action.

Rashford, 22, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top strikers since breaking into the first team when Louis van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford back in 2016.

The England striker has been a key player for Manchester United so far this season, with Rashford having scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League this term before he suffered a back injury. Rashford has also netted four times in the cup competitions this term.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes has now revealed that he is a keen admirer of Rashford and has opened up about how he used to watch him play during reserve games for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Scholes said: “I always remember watching him, mainly in the reserve team, and he was an out and out centre-forward.

“Sometimes I would go to games and just watch him, and not really watch where the ball was. I’d look for his movement – is he clever enough to have that link with a midfield player? I think he has that.

“I was really excited when he first got into the team, a little bit luckily at first – I think there was an injury to someone. But ever since he has got into the team, he has shown the talent he has got as a centre-forward or a player wide on the left.

“I always remember seeing him as a kid and I thought his intelligence and movement was as a centre-forward. He looked like an out-and-out number nine, but now when you see him in games, he seems to enjoy it more from the left-hand side.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, with the season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

