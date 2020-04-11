Paul Scholes: This is how many signings Man United need this summer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United are in need of “three or four” new signings in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were active in the January market and they moved to bring in both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered his squad.

Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, with Manchester United now just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes says that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Red Devils shirt so far.

However, the Manchester United midfield legend believes that the Red Devils still have some work to do to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Scholes said: “The one thing with Bruno is he doesn’t look like a central midfielder to me, he’s an out and out number 10.

“He’s great on the ball, always on the half turn and he’s the link that United really needed.

“They lacked that quality in midfield and since he came in he’s had that. He can feed the ball in to players, he’s got a great shot on him and he looks like a real leader as well. United had lacked that.

“Whether he can play in midfield in a two, that’s yet to be seen. He’s more like an Eric Cantona, a Teddy Sheringham – he can beat players as well.

“He is somebody who brings what was sadly missing at Old Trafford and he seems to have livened up everyone. The team is playing well and they look like scoring goals.

“They are still behind, but they have bought a brilliant player in who seems to have knitted it all together.

“They did have a really good group of players but missed that one person who can make a difference – like a David Silva or Kevin de Bruyne who can glue the team together with their attacking movements.

“I still think they are a bit off the pace, they’ve looked good lately since Fernandes came in but Liverpool and Manchester City are streets ahead.

“There are three or four signings that can help but for the first time in a long time you feel like they could close the gap to the top.”

Manchester United are all but through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 5-0 win over LASK before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

The Red Devils are fifth in the table after having won three of their last four games in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip