Man United ready to sell Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard – report

Man United are ready to cash in on Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in order to fund a move for Jadon Sancho, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are ready to cash in on Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard to raise funds for a move to sign Jadon Sancho, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are open to the possibility of selling the midfield duo this summer as they bid to win the race to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The same story says that Manchester United could be forced into a “major clear-out” to fund a move for Sancho, and that could include letting both Pogba and Lingard leave Old Trafford.

It is claimed in the same article that Manchester United remain keen on a move to sign Sancho – but the Red Devils are also being linked with both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

The same story, however, says that Manchester United will have to sell in order to fund transfer moves this summer, with Pogba, Lingard, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Andreas Pereira among the players that could be let go.

Sancho is widely regarded to be one of the hottest young prospects in European football, and the England international has scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

