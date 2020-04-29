Paul Pogba tipped to make move to Real Madrid from Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

The conditions are right for Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid from Manchester United this summer, according to former France defender Willy Sagnol.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point for months amid suggestions that he is keen on a move way from Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner was linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer but a switch failed to materialise as he ended up staying as a Manchester United player.

Pogba has endured a season disrupted by injury problems, with the midfielder having only made five starts in the Premier League this term and having undergone ankle surgery back in January.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, there is bound to be plenty of fresh speculation about Pogba’s future beyond this season.

And former France star Sagnol believes that it may be the perfect time for Pogba to quit Old Trafford and finally seal his dream move to Real Madrid.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Sagnol said: “All of the conditions are there for Pogba to go to Real Madrid.

“[Real president] Florentino [Perez] wants it, Zidane wants it, Pogba as well.

“Even Manchester [United] would be pleased, because it would remove a high wage and they would have money to invest in new players. Everything is prepared for it to happen.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip