Marcus Rashford delivers latest update for Man United fans

Marcus Rashford has revealed that he is now stepping up his recovery from injury as he bids to make himself available for selection again at Manchester United as soon as possible.

Rashford has been out of action since the start of the year with a serious back problem, but he is now approaching a comeback for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 22-year-old has not featured since mid-January, but the fact that the season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak means that he has had more time to work on his recovery behind closed doors.

Rashford has been training in the comfort of his own home as he looks to regain peak fitness and make himself available for selection once again.

With Manchester United’s training ground currently closed, the whole Red Devils squad have been tasked with keeping their fitness levels up at home.

Now, Rashford has lifted the lid on how his recovery has been going in such unusual circumstances.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Rashford said of his recovery: “Obviously, I need to step it up a little bit now, but it’s difficult to do with not being in the training ground.

“I’ve just added a few bits and pieces – I’m pushing myself on the bike, and doing more core work and upper body, so just day-by-day really, taking it slow.

“It’s difficult. Obviously you can train at the training ground every day and that’s the peak of your fitness. To try to emulate that at home, it’s almost impossible.

“Everyone’s just trying to get as close as they can to that. Some of the lads have been out running every day and have programmes from the club. But even doing that, running [5,000 or 6,000 metres], maybe it’s more than what you’d run in the training session, but it’s not the same spike in intensity. So it’s difficult to try to mirror that.

“You’ve just got to try to do as best as you can. You know, in yourself, when you’re as fit as you can be and, during this time, it’s definitely tough.”

Rashford was enjoying some fine form for Manchester United before his injury, with the striker having netted 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League.

