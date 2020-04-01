‘Perfect for them’: Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign top 26-year-old

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Harry Kane would be a “perfect” fit for Manchester United and he believes that the Red Devils will try and sign the Tottenham striker.

Kane’s future has been something of a source of speculation in recent days after the Tottenham forward hinted that he would be open to a move away from the north London club if they fail to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The 26-year-old forward is widely considered to be one of the top attacking talents in the Premier League, with Kane having scored 11 goals and made two assists in 20 top-flight games so far this term.

There is bound to be plenty of speculation about Kane’s future this summer after his recent comments about his situation at Spurs.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Kane’s time at the north London club is running out and he feels that he would be a perfect fit for his old club.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, as quoted by talkSPORT, Ferdinand said: “Harry has always been coy and held back but he’s dropped a couple of bombs.

“He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.

“Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.

“I think that statement [from Kane] means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.

“I know Man United will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in?

“He will go for massive dough, at least £130m in today’s market.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window after they moved to bring in both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, who joined on a six-month loan deal.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

