‘Perfect for them’: Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign top 26-year-old

Rio Ferdinand delivers his verdict on suggestions that Harry Kane could be on his way to Man United this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 1 April 2020, 05:00 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Harry Kane would be a “perfect” fit for Manchester United and he believes that the Red Devils will try and sign the Tottenham striker.

Kane’s future has been something of a source of speculation in recent days after the Tottenham forward hinted that he would be open to a move away from the north London club if they fail to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The 26-year-old forward is widely considered to be one of the top attacking talents in the Premier League, with Kane having scored 11 goals and made two assists in 20 top-flight games so far this term.

There is bound to be plenty of speculation about Kane’s future this summer after his recent comments about his situation at Spurs.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Kane’s time at the north London club is running out and he feels that he would be a perfect fit for his old club.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, as quoted by talkSPORT, Ferdinand said: “Harry has always been coy and held back but he’s dropped a couple of bombs.

“He’s been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn’t happened. He’s frustrated.

“Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated.

“I think that statement [from Kane] means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs.

“I know Man United will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I’m sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in?

“He will go for massive dough, at least £130m in today’s market.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window after they moved to bring in both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, who joined on a six-month loan deal.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names three Arsenal players who have impressed him
Frank Lampard
Reporter: Chelsea FC have agreed fee to sign 22-year-old from Lille
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC open talks with Real Madrid about 21-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United want 29-year-old as part of Paul Pogba swap deal – report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Man United eye Chelsea FC star as Jadon Sancho alternative – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC lead Man United in race to sign 23-year-old striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Tennis family rises to challenge with offers of aid to Covid-19-stricken victims
Marcus Rashford
Man United deliver promising update on Marcus Rashford
Naby Keita
Jurgen Klopp has ‘total faith’ in Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network