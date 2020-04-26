Roy Keane issues warning to Man United supporters

Roy Keane has his say on Man United's current situation after their mini-resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By The Sport Review staff Monday 27 April 2020, 00:00 UK
Roy Keane believes that there is still a “long way” for Manchester United to go despite their upturn in form in recent weeks.

The Red Devils had been earning praise for a mini-resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window seemed to inject a new lease of life into the Red Devils squad, with Manchester United having won three of their last four games in the Premier League before the season was suspended.

Indeed, the Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and sit just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Former Red Devils midfielder Keane says he has been encouraged by what he has seen from Manchester United in recent days, but he feels that there is still a long way to go for Solskjaer’s men.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said: “There is certainly a feel-good factor back at United over the last couple of games.

“There’s also the thought in the back of your mind where you think if Paul Pogba can come back and Marcus Rashford can get fit this season, it would be a big boost for them.

“But it’s still a long way back for United yet, they are a long way behind Manchester City and Liverpool. The signs are obviously a lot better than they were 6-12 months ago, the signings have all settled in well and will only get better with time.

“If we get around to playing games and they can have a good finish to the season, get one or two very good players again in the summer then that’s another big step in terms of their recovery, but there is still a bit to go.”

Manchester United ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

