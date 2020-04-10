Sadio Mane reveals he was ‘thinking’ about Man United transfer

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane has revealed that he was “thinking most” about Manchester United before his move to Liverpool FC from Southampton.

Mane has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s finest attacking talents since having signed for the Reds from the Saints back in 2016.

The Senegal international, 27, has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s title challenge this season, with the forward having netted 14 goals and made seven assists in 26 Premier League games so far this term.

Mane moved to Liverpool FC as one of Jurgen Klopp’s first signings after the German head coach was brought in to replace Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015.

Now, however, Mane has revealed that Liverpool FC’s interest in signing him came as something of a surprise, as he felt a move to Manchester United was more likely at that time.

Asked by The Times whether he thought Liverpool would come knocking in the summer of 2016, Mane replied: “Not really.

“We [Mane and his agent] were thinking most about Manchester United.”

“That was a tough time for me as I was on the bench so I was not thinking about anyone calling me but I was pleased he [Klopp] did and was not thinking I was a rapper. ”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, with Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds had been on course for a Treble success this season but they were dumped out of the Champions League and FA Cup just before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip