‘What a player’: Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign Atletico Madrid star

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he would love to see Saul Niguez sign for Manchester United in the future.

The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder has been in fine form this season and he has scored three goals in 26 La Liga games so far this term.

He was part of the Atletico side that knocked Liverpool FC out of the Champions League last month as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing Niguez as they look to add to their squad in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now talked up Niguez as a top talent and he has admitted that he would love to see the Spaniard move to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, as quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “He’s another one, what a player.

“I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now.

“I think he’s a major player. Composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals, tactically he’s very aware.

“You can see (Diego) Simeone, he gets his teams really well set up and he’s in the middle orchestrating and dictating things.

“Saul Niguez is huge and it’s come out in the papers this week that Man United are interested in him, but we’ll have to wait and see. Man United are linked to everyone.”

Niguez has scored six goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side so far this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table and are currently scheduled to return to action with an away trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip